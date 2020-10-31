WATCH: Clemson interception taken away by questionable penalty

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

No. 1 Clemson is currently on upset alert as they are down 21-10 against Boston College on Saturday afternoon.

Late in the second quarter, Clemson thought they had some momentum with a terrific interception by veteran safety Nolan Turner but it was negated by a questionable roughing the passer call.

A few moments later during a timeout, Dabo Swinney gave referee Marcus Woods an earful about the call.

You be the judge on this bang-bang play. Check it out below:

Clemson just had an INT taken away for roughing the passer... ?? #BCvsCLEM pic.twitter.com/yaiVSMzwmK — CFB Kings (@CFBKings) October 31, 2020