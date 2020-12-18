WATCH: Clemson hype video 'Dreams' for 2020 ACC title game

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The 2020 ACC title game is almost here! The big-time showdown between No. 3 Clemson vs. No. 2 Notre Dame will be played on Saturday at 4 p.m. (ABC). Clemson released a hype video 'Dreams' to get you ready for the upcoming ACC matchup. "Everyone that comes to Clemson, comes with dreams," narration during the video. "Dreams of playing D-1 football, dreams of an education and a diploma, dreams of winning championships, and going to the league." It's not all happy dreams in life. "Sometimes dreams come with nightmares (loss to ND). "Things that you didn't think would happen to you. Failures, setbacks, hardships, and frustrations. But nothing that is ever worth it is easy. To see those dreams come reality, you got to earn it. In the words of coach Swinney, think about your dream and put your head down and go to work." If Clemson pulls off the victory, it would clinch a sixth-straight ACC title and CFP berth.

Sometimes your greatest dreams are built by the nightmares.#ChampionshipPhase ?? pic.twitter.com/ijyFx4yxyy — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 18, 2020