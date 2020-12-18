WATCH: Clemson hype video 'Dreams' for 2020 ACC title game
by - Assoc. Editor - 2020 Dec 18, Fri 12:06
Trevor Lawrence gets his shot at Notre Dame in 2020
Trevor Lawrence gets his shot at Notre Dame in 2020

The 2020 ACC title game is almost here! The big-time showdown between No. 3 Clemson vs. No. 2 Notre Dame will be played on Saturday at 4 p.m. (ABC).

Clemson released a hype video 'Dreams' to get you ready for the upcoming ACC matchup.

"Everyone that comes to Clemson, comes with dreams," narration during the video. "Dreams of playing D-1 football, dreams of an education and a diploma, dreams of winning championships, and going to the league."

It's not all happy dreams in life.

"Sometimes dreams come with nightmares (loss to ND). "Things that you didn't think would happen to you. Failures, setbacks, hardships, and frustrations. But nothing that is ever worth it is easy. To see those dreams come reality, you got to earn it. In the words of coach Swinney, think about your dream and put your head down and go to work."

If Clemson pulls off the victory, it would clinch a sixth-straight ACC title and CFP berth.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
No. 1-rated DE has Clemson in top schools
No. 1-rated DE has Clemson in top schools
ESPN College Gameday information for Clemson-ND
ESPN College Gameday information for Clemson-ND
Clemson updates latest on COVID-19 impact in program
Clemson updates latest on COVID-19 impact in program
Post your comments!
Read all 4 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week