WATCH: Clemson has a plan to replace Justyn Ross

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out the following video as Dabo Swinney discusses the loss of standout receiver Justyn Ross for the 2020 season and the players that might step up in his absence: Video Description: Clemson will no doubt miss dynamic wide receiver Justyn Ross. Tigers Head Coach Dabo Swinney announced the talented junior will miss the 2020 football season with a neck injury. Clemson will not be without talent despite the loss of one of college football's best. Senior Amari Rodgers, redshirt-senior Cornell Powell and talented sophomores Frank Ladson Jr. and Joseph Ngata will certainly be up to the task.