WATCH: Clemson has a plan to replace Justyn Ross
|Wednesday, June 3, 2020 3:22 PM- -
Check out the following video as
Dabo Swinney discusses the loss of standout receiver
Justyn Ross for the 2020 season and the players that might step up in his absence:
Video Description: Clemson will no doubt miss dynamic wide receiver Justyn Ross. Tigers Head Coach Dabo Swinney announced the talented junior will miss the 2020 football season with a neck injury. Clemson will not be without talent despite the loss of one of college football's best. Senior Amari Rodgers, redshirt-senior Cornell Powell and talented sophomores Frank Ladson Jr. and Joseph Ngata will certainly be up to the task.
