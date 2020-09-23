WATCH: Clemson has No. 1 ACC Defensive Play of the Week

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson linebacker James Skalski's scoop and score against the The Citadel is this week's ACC Defensive Play of the Week.

Check out the video of the top five plays, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network:

Video Description: ACC Football was in high gear in week two with loads of impressive plays on both sides of the ball. On defense, we saw a scoop and score, a pick-6 and a productive return to action for one fan-favorite cornerback. Watch and see which play was named the top defensive play of the week right here!