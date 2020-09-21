WATCH: Clemson has 3 of ACC's Top 5 plays of the week

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out the following video of the top five ACC plays of the week, including a trio from Clemson, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: Week 2 of college football provided us with all that football fans love! From one-handed grabs and scoop and scores to jump-passes for touchdowns week two in the ACC did not disappoint. Watch and see what play was named the top play of the week in the ACC.