WATCH: Clemson has 3 of ACC's Top 5 plays of the week
by - Assoc. Editor - Monday, September 21, 2020 5:34 PM

Check out the following video of the top five ACC plays of the week, including a trio from Clemson, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: Week 2 of college football provided us with all that football fans love! From one-handed grabs and scoop and scores to jump-passes for touchdowns week two in the ACC did not disappoint. Watch and see what play was named the top play of the week in the ACC.

