WATCH: Clemson has 2 of ACC's Top 5 plays of the week

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out the following video of the top five ACC plays of the week, including two from Clemson, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: Week 4 of college football is in the books, and once again the action on the field was off the charts! From game-winning grabs to one-handed stabs, the athletes on the field in the ACC continue to make jaw-dropping plays every week. Watch and see which play was named the top play of the week in the ACC here.

Let's take a look back at the @TrustTerminix Pest Player of the Game from Saturday's win over Virginia in Death Valley!



Listen in to the call from @wdonaldmunson on the Clemson Tigers Network ???? pic.twitter.com/87RhfyhJd5 — Clemson Athletics (@ClemsonTigers) October 6, 2020