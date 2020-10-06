WATCH: Clemson has 2 of ACC's Top 5 plays of the week
by - Assoc. Editor - Tuesday, October 6, 2020 8:39 AM

Check out the following video of the top five ACC plays of the week, including two from Clemson, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: Week 4 of college football is in the books, and once again the action on the field was off the charts! From game-winning grabs to one-handed stabs, the athletes on the field in the ACC continue to make jaw-dropping plays every week. Watch and see which play was named the top play of the week in the ACC here.

Miami OC says Clemson is "known well" for stealing offensive signals
Clemson vs. Miami depth charts released
TV announcers for Clemson-Miami
