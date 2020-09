WATCH: Clemson football leaders 'Continuing the conversation'

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson athletics recently filmed a discussion among the leaders on the football team in a video entitled "Continuing the conversation."

Check out team leaders such as Cornell Powell, Darien Rencher, Will Swinney and Trevor Lawrence, as well as Tajh Boyd and Eric Mac Lain, talk about navigating this year and their mindset as young men right now: