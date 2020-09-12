WATCH: Clemson dances in locker room after win over Wake Forest

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The fun is in the winning at Clemson.

The Clemson players had some fun in the locker room after the 37-13 road win over Wake Forest at Truist Field on Saturday night.

Newcomers Alou Alou (11) and E.J. Williams (6) showed off some of their dance moves after gaining their first team win in the following video: