WATCH: Clemson dances in locker room after win over Wake Forest
by - Assoc. Editor - Saturday, September 12, 2020 11:52 PM

The fun is in the winning at Clemson.

The Clemson players had some fun in the locker room after the 37-13 road win over Wake Forest at Truist Field on Saturday night.

Newcomers Alou Alou (11) and E.J. Williams (6) showed off some of their dance moves after gaining their first team win in the following video:

Clemson announces players out for Wake Forest game
Clemson unveils helmet stickers, jerseys for Wake Forest
Clemson-Wake Forest kickoff time pushed back
