WATCH: Clemson dances in locker room after blowout win over The Citadel

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney loves the saying 'the fun is in the winning' as one of his mantras.

His football team dominated The Citadel 49-0 on Saturday and afterwards they took to some fun celebratory dancing in the locker room.

