WATCH: Clemson confirms Saturday is an 'Orange Britches' game
by - 2020 Dec 3, Thu 16:18
Clemson first broke out the orange britches in 2019 after a change from warmups. (USA TODAY Sports-Rob Kinnan) (Photo: Usat / USATODAY)
Clemson is playing to clinch a spot in the ACC Championship game under the Lane Stadium lights Saturday night (7:30 p.m./ABC) -- and that means the orange britches are out.

Clemson brings out the uniform fixture when in its championship phase and they should be a fixture of the next few games as the No. 3-ranked Tigers make a Playoff push.

The Tigers take on Virginia Tech Saturday for the right to face Notre Dame in the Dec. 19 ACC Championship game. They will wear white jersey tops being a road game. The Hokies will wear maroon tops and helmets and white pants.

