WATCH: Clemson confirms Saturday is an 'Orange Britches' game

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson is playing to clinch a spot in the ACC Championship game under the Lane Stadium lights Saturday night (7:30 p.m./ABC) -- and that means the orange britches are out.

Clemson brings out the uniform fixture when in its championship phase and they should be a fixture of the next few games as the No. 3-ranked Tigers make a Playoff push.

The Tigers take on Virginia Tech Saturday for the right to face Notre Dame in the Dec. 19 ACC Championship game. They will wear white jersey tops being a road game. The Hokies will wear maroon tops and helmets and white pants.

Check out the video below: