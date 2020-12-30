WATCH: Clemson arrives for the Allstate Sugar Bowl
by - 2020 Dec 30, Wed 19:22

The No. 2 Clemson Tigers arrived Wednesday evening in New Orleans for the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

The Tigers will face No. 3 Ohio State in one of the College Football Playoff semifinal matchups on Friday.

Video courtesy of the Allstate Sugar Bowl

WATCH: Swinney updates latest with Tony Elliott, Sugar Bowl plan without him
Tony Elliott to miss Sugar Bowl Playoff semifinal
WATCH: Christian Wilkins mic'd up for win over Raiders
