|
WATCH: Clemson arrives for the Allstate Sugar Bowl
|2020 Dec 30, Wed 19:22-
The No. 2 Clemson Tigers arrived Wednesday evening in New Orleans for the Allstate Sugar Bowl.
The Tigers will face No. 3 Ohio State in one of the College Football Playoff semifinal matchups on Friday.
The Tigers will face No. 3 Ohio State in one of the College Football Playoff semifinal matchups on Friday.
Video courtesy of the Allstate Sugar Bowl
New Orleans—we’re here! ???? pic.twitter.com/HZLlNdBOD7— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 31, 2020