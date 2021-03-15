WATCH: Clemson-Rutgers preview
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Mar 15, Mon 19:03

Check out a preview video of the first-round NCAA tournament game featuring Clemson and Rutgers, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: The Clemson Tigers are a 7th-seed in the 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament and will take on the 10th-seeded Rutgers Scarlet Knights. It should be a defensive battle as Clemson heads into the game with the second-ranked scoring defense in the ACC and Rutgers' scoring defense ranks fifth in the Big Ten. Will Aamir Simms, Al-Amir Dawes, and the rest of the Tigers lock down Rutgers and advance? Have a look inside the matchup here.

