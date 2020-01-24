WATCH: Clemson-ND ranked No. 1 out-of-conference ACC game of 2020

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson travels to Notre Dame in a highly anticipated game on Saturday, November 7. The contest was ranked the No. 1 ACC out-of-conference matchup for the 2020 season, according to the ACC Digital Network. Check out the video below: Video Description: The 2020 ACC football schedule is loaded with intriguing non-conference games From a rematch of the 2018 Cotton Bowl between Notre Dame and Clemson to Miami traveling to Michigan State to take on the Spartans for the first time in 31 years, each out of conference game in the ACC is important. Every team in the league has scheduled tough opponents and has given fans some special matchups to look forward to.