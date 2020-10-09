WATCH: Clemson-Miami filled with offensive playmakers

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out the following fun video of some of the offensive stars for Saturday night's ACC showdown featuring No. 1 Clemson vs. No. 7 Miami.

Video Description: When No. 7 Miami and No. 1 Clemson face off on the football field on Saturday the team with the most complete team effort will most likely walk away victorious, but each side has three big-time contributors on offense who can each have a huge impact on the outcome of the game. For Clemson, Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne are picking up where they left off and Amari Rodgers is emerging as a star. For Miami, D'Eriq King has electrified the offense, and when you throw in a huge talent at tight end in Brevin Jordan and the hard running Cam'Ron Harris, this Hurricane offense is hard to stop. Take a look at the production of the two sets of triplets that will be on display on Saturday in Death Valley.