WATCH: Clemson LB shows off his self-portrait with massive arms

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson linebacker Mike Jones is a man of many talents, some better than others. Jones is at home during this COVID-19 pandemic and had time to work on his artistic side by doing a self-portrait of himself in a Clemson uniform. Jones' artwork looks like he is the Clemson version of Popeye with those massive arms and swollen biceps. Honestly, better than anything that I could have drawn. "I need everyone to stay inside so that we can get back to what we're actually good at," Jones posted on Twitter. Nice job by Jones having some fun and sharing his artwork with Clemson fans to enjoy during his difficult time.

Check out a video of his drawing below:

ClemsonFB at Home ??: @_mjones24 is a man of many talents! ???? pic.twitter.com/KFS7kskV5q — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 21, 2020