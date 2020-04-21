WATCH: Clemson LB shows off his self-portrait with massive arms
by - Assoc. Editor - Tuesday, April 21, 2020 7:31 PM
Mike Jones showing off Mike Jones
Mike Jones showing off Mike Jones

Clemson linebacker Mike Jones is a man of many talents, some better than others.

Jones is at home during this COVID-19 pandemic and had time to work on his artistic side by doing a self-portrait of himself in a Clemson uniform.

Jones' artwork looks like he is the Clemson version of Popeye with those massive arms and swollen biceps. Honestly, better than anything that I could have drawn.

"I need everyone to stay inside so that we can get back to what we're actually good at," Jones posted on Twitter.

Nice job by Jones having some fun and sharing his artwork with Clemson fans to enjoy during his difficult time.

Check out a video of his drawing below:

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
NCAA announces rule changes for upcoming football season
NCAA announces rule changes for upcoming football season
4-star DE announces Clemson offer
4-star DE announces Clemson offer
Report: Clemson football projects halted to offset revenue reductions
Report: Clemson football projects halted to offset revenue reductions
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best of the Week