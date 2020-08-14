WATCH: Clemson Friday post-practice interviews
by - Friday, August 14, 2020 3:59 PM

Clemson held another camp practice Friday and a couple starters on the Tigers offense spoke to the media.

Two-time ACC Player of the Year Travis Etienne talked about his decision process to stay "opted in" and what he's done to get better this offseason. Projected right tackle starter Jordan McFadden breaks down what work he's put in and the chemistry on the new-look offensive line.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
NCAA President rules out D1 fall championships
NCAA President rules out D1 fall championships
College Football Playoff going forward despite conference postponements
College Football Playoff going forward despite conference postponements
The Citadel's president says their game with Clemson is on
The Citadel's president says their game with Clemson is on
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Top Clemson News of the Week