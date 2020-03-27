WATCH: Clemson 2019 hype video: "By the time I get to Arizona"

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out this impressive recap video showcasing Clemson's 29-23 win over Ohio State in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl. Video Description: Safe to say that Ryan Day is seriously reconsidering his annual vacation to Myrtle Beach. Along with hordes of Buckeye fans and fanboy bloggers, Day fully expected to roll over a Clemson team that had yet to be tested in appropriate Big Ten manner. Instead, the Buckeyes learned the same lesson that they were taught in their previous three meetings with the Tigers, as Clemson rallied behind the strong play of Trevor Lawrence, Chad Smith, Travis Etienne, and Isaiah Simmons to secure yet another victory over the unwashed scarlet and gray masses. Like a forgotten weekend in Dirty Myrtle, the 2019 Fiesta Bowl left a bad taste in Ryan Day's mouth that he was only too eager to share with any microphone in his general proximity. Regardless of any postgame whining, the Tigers and Buckeyes did provide college football fans with one of the best games of the CFP era, and Coach Dabo Swinney proved once again that his program is built to last amongst the very best programs in college football.