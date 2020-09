WATCH: Clelin Ferrell Mic'd up for Raiders game

TigerNet Staff by

The Las Vegas Raiders mic'd up former Clemson All-American Clelin Ferrell during their game last week at New England.

Follow Ferrell during a game where he tallied four tackles and former Tiger teammate Hunter Renfrow had a big day.

Watch below:

“That’s two!”@Cle_Missile was hyping up his teammates in New England. His full Mic'd Up » https://t.co/6w5NsfRWKH pic.twitter.com/WijyK7Y5jg — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) September 29, 2020