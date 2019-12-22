|
WATCH: Christian Wilkins scores TD for Dolphins offense
|Sunday, December 22, 2019 2:24 PM- -
Former Clemson defensive tackle
Christian Wilkins is still a factor on offense at the next level.
Wilkins was featured as a receiver out of the backfield on Sunday with a catch and then fumble recovery for a TD on a goal line play.
Check out the TD below:
BIG. MAN. TOUCHDOWN.#CINvsMIA #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/na3tkrS6cp— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 22, 2019
