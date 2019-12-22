WATCH: Christian Wilkins scores TD for Dolphins offense
by - Correspondent - Sunday, December 22, 2019 2:24 PM

Former Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins is still a factor on offense at the next level.

Wilkins was featured as a receiver out of the backfield on Sunday with a catch and then fumble recovery for a TD on a goal line play.

Check out the TD below:

