WATCH: Christian Wilkins mic'd up for win over Raiders
by - 2020 Dec 29, Tue 17:05

Former Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and the Miami Dolphins won a close one over the Clemson-heavy Las Vegas Raiders, 26-25, over the weekend.

Wilkins had some fun -- and some at his former teammates' expense -- over the dramatic win and the Dolphins mic'd him up to catch the action:

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Ryan Day hints at Brent Venables' sign-stealing ability
Ryan Day hints at Brent Venables' sign-stealing ability
Clemson releases funny video 'Will Swinney's Laces Extermination Service'
Clemson releases funny video 'Will Swinney's Laces Extermination Service'
Herbstreit says Buckeye schedule a disadvantage, defense as-is won't stop Clemson
Herbstreit says Buckeye schedule a disadvantage, defense as-is won't stop Clemson
Post your comments!
Read all 13 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week