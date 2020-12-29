|
WATCH: Christian Wilkins mic'd up for win over Raiders
|2020 Dec 29, Tue 17:05-
Former Clemson defensive tackle
Christian Wilkins and the Miami Dolphins won a close one over the Clemson-heavy Las Vegas Raiders, 26-25, over the weekend.
Wilkins had some fun -- and some at his former teammates' expense -- over the dramatic win and the Dolphins mic'd him up to catch the action:
