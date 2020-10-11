WATCH: CBS Sports releases funny video of Trevor Lawrence bodyslamming the Rock
by - Assoc. Editor - Sunday, October 11, 2020 12:15 AM

Trevor Lawrence was 29-41 passing for 292 yards and had four total touchdowns to lead Clemson to an impressive 42-17 victory over No. 7 Miami on Saturday.

To celebrate Lawrence's impressive performance, CBS Sports posted a short gif of him body slamming Miami alum 'The Rock' WWE-style.

Check it out below:

TV channel announced for Clemson-Georgia Tech
Twitter reacts to Clemson's impressive rout of No. 7 Miami
Clemson announces players out, Xavier Thomas available for Miami game
