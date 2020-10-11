|
WATCH: CBS Sports releases funny video of Trevor Lawrence bodyslamming the Rock
|Sunday, October 11, 2020 12:15 AM- -
Trevor Lawrence was 29-41 passing for 292 yards and had four total touchdowns to lead Clemson to an impressive 42-17 victory over No. 7 Miami on Saturday.
To celebrate Lawrence's impressive performance, CBS Sports posted a short gif of him body slamming Miami alum 'The Rock' WWE-style.
Check it out below:
Clemson-Miami game summary pic.twitter.com/gN0t0Vqlrh— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 11, 2020
Tags: Trevor Lawrence