WATCH: CBS Sports releases funny video of Trevor Lawrence bodyslamming the Rock

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Trevor Lawrence was 29-41 passing for 292 yards and had four total touchdowns to lead Clemson to an impressive 42-17 victory over No. 7 Miami on Saturday.

To celebrate Lawrence's impressive performance, CBS Sports posted a short gif of him body slamming Miami alum 'The Rock' WWE-style.

Check it out below: