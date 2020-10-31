|
WATCH: Bryan Bresee forces safety to preserve win over BC
|Saturday, October 31, 2020 3:49 PM- -
Clemson freshman defensive lineman Bryan Bresee made his biggest play of his young career with a late fourth-quarter safety against Boston College on Saturday.
The safety put the Tigers up 32-28 and they finished with the Halloween win after securing an on-side kick.
Bryan Bresee forces the safety!— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 31, 2020
Watch the ending live on ABC or here: https://t.co/lu6NuCdXJ2 pic.twitter.com/RZo6EPhMze
Tags: Bryan Bresee