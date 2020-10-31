WATCH: Bryan Bresee forces safety to preserve win over BC

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson freshman defensive lineman Bryan Bresee made his biggest play of his young career with a late fourth-quarter safety against Boston College on Saturday.

The safety put the Tigers up 32-28 and they finished with the Halloween win after securing an on-side kick.

Bryan Bresee forces the safety!



Watch the ending live on ABC or here: https://t.co/lu6NuCdXJ2 pic.twitter.com/RZo6EPhMze — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 31, 2020