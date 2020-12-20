WATCH: Brian Kelly reacts to 34-10 loss to Clemson

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

No. 3 Clemson won their sixth consecutive ACC Football Championship with their 34-10 win over #2 Notre Dame on Saturday. Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly spoke with the media following his team's loss against the Tigers. “Hats off to Clemson as the ACC champs," he said. They earned it today. They were the better team. They were much more consistent than we were today. That's really the story." Kelly didn't think his team played consistent enough to hang with a talented Clemson squad. "We did not have that consistency in performance that we had all year," he said. "And some of it is who we played today. We played an outstanding football team. Very disappointed for our guys. Love the way they battled in the second half but we let the second quarter get away from us." Kelly adds that his team is one of the top teams in the country and should be included in the college football playoff.

"I think if you look at our body of work, in terms of what we've done all year: We played 11 games. We've beaten two top-15 teams. We obviously lost to the No. 3-ranked team in the country tonight.

"It wasn't our best effort but consistently, when you play 11 games, and you have a win over the No. 1 team in the country, and then you win against an outstanding North Carolina team, I don’t know that you need to look any further than that."