WATCH: Brad Brownell on The Jim Rome Show

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson head coach Brad Brownell was on The Jim Rome Show on Friday as he discussed his exciting 2021 team that plays exceptional defense. "We changed this year, he said on his team's defensive identity. "We played two point guards at times. We have two little guys, one Al-Amir Dawes, who started for us last year as a freshman, got good experience. Then, we brought in a young man named Nick Honor. Both of those two guys are bulldogs, defensive guys, that can pick up full court, really make it hard for the other to initiate offense with rhythm. We've extended our defense, tried to be really more aggressive." Brownell understands that his squad doesn't have a dominant inside player that can just swat away a ton of shots.

"We are not a really big team. We don't have a shot-blocker," he said. "Even though we are a little smaller, we are just trying to keep offenses away from the basket as long as we can. I think the aggressive nature of our defense has been really good. Our kids have enjoyed it. It also allows us to play more players, which, especially this year, is important. The kids are working hard, practicing every day, making sacrifices to be able to play. You just want them to be able to get out there and have some fun and play."

The team has been stingy on defense allowing only 57.6 points per game, tops in the ACC.