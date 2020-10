WATCH: Booth's TD ranked in Top 5 ACC Defensive Plays of Week

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth's scoop and score against Syracuse was ranked the No. 4 ACC Defensive Play of the Week.

Check out the Top 5 plays, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: ACC Football had it all in week seven. On defense, we saw amazing layouts for interceptions, a walk-on with a career day, and history made with a first time for a pick-six.