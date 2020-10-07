WATCH: Biggest Top 10 ACC matchups since 2000

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out this video of the top 10 matchups in the ACC since 2000, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: No.1 Clemson will engage with No.7 Miami this weekend in Death Valley in what is sure to be a matchup for the ages. There have been several top 10 clashes over the last 20 years that certainly lived up to the billing. 2007's matchup featuring No.2 Boston College and No.8 Virginia Tech and 2016's epic duel between No.3 Louisville and No.5 Clemson are just a couple of the great "Top 10" games of the last 20 years