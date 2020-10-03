WATCH: Andrew Booth makes incredible one-handed INT
by - Saturday, October 3, 2020 10:07 PM

Andrew Booth single-handedly stopped Virginia from getting within one score early in the third quarter Saturday night.

Quite literally.

Booth pulled down an incredible one-handed grab in the end zone for his first career interception. Watch the play below:

