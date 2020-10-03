WATCH: Andrew Booth makes incredible one-handed INT

Andrew Booth single-handedly stopped Virginia from getting within one score early in the third quarter Saturday night.

Quite literally.

Booth pulled down an incredible one-handed grab in the end zone for his first career interception. Watch the play below:

?? MUST-SEE!!! ??



Andrew Booth with an unbelievable one-handed interception!



(Watch live on ACCN or here: https://t.co/lu6NuCdXJ2) pic.twitter.com/sTzU756SYj — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 4, 2020

One-handed, falling back ... WOW.



Interception of the year candidate from Clemson's Andrew Booth Jr. ?? pic.twitter.com/VsftCLvYnd — ESPN (@espn) October 4, 2020