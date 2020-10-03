|
WATCH: Andrew Booth makes incredible one-handed INT
|Saturday, October 3, 2020 10:07 PM-
Andrew Booth single-handedly stopped Virginia from getting within one score early in the third quarter Saturday night.
Quite literally.
Booth pulled down an incredible one-handed grab in the end zone for his first career interception. Watch the play below:
?? MUST-SEE!!! ??— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 4, 2020
Andrew Booth with an unbelievable one-handed interception!
(Watch live on ACCN or here: https://t.co/lu6NuCdXJ2)
One-handed, falling back ... WOW.— ESPN (@espn) October 4, 2020
Interception of the year candidate from Clemson's Andrew Booth Jr. ?? pic.twitter.com/VsftCLvYnd
