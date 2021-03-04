WATCH: Amari Rodgers impresses on bench at pre-NFL draft showcase
by - 2021 Mar 4, Thu 13:29
Rodgers' draft stock improved with a strong junior campaign. (Clemson athletics photo)
This year's NFL draft lead-up has had a different feel during a pandemic and athletes have had to find a number of way to showcase their skills in the offseason.

With no central NFL Scouting Combine, the main workout for top prospects come with their school's on-campus pro day, with Trevor Lawrence being an exception in getting a personal showcase ahead of surgery. Clemson will hold its pro day on March 11.

Amari Rodgers is showing off his skills at a combine-style event in Florida this week, where he did 24 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press on Thursday.

"I did that for Kobe," Rodgers told a reporter on hand, a nod to NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his jersey number. Check out the video below:

