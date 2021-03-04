WATCH: Amari Rodgers impresses on bench at pre-NFL draft showcase

TigerNet Staff by

This year's NFL draft lead-up has had a different feel during a pandemic and athletes have had to find a number of way to showcase their skills in the offseason. With no central NFL Scouting Combine, the main workout for top prospects come with their school's on-campus pro day, with Trevor Lawrence being an exception in getting a personal showcase ahead of surgery. Clemson will hold its pro day on March 11. Amari Rodgers is showing off his skills at a combine-style event in Florida this week, where he did 24 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press on Thursday. "I did that for Kobe," Rodgers told a reporter on hand, a nod to NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his jersey number. Check out the video below:

Clemson WR Amari Rodgers with the most reps on the bench for a WR this morning. 24 reps. That would be in the 97th percentile for an NFL WR.



“I did that for Kobe.” pic.twitter.com/0EzoSBxJ6Z — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) March 4, 2021

