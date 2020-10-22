WATCH: Amari Rodgers feature on ACCDN

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out highlights and discussion about standout receiver Amari Rodgers, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers is off to a phenomenal start in his senior campaign. He is a key cog in the Tigers' offense that is lighting up the scoreboard, to the tune of 48.4 points per game (3rd FBS). Rodgers has 25 receptions, leads the ACC in touchdown receptions (5), and averages 85.8 receiving yards per game. He has gone through his ups and downs during his tenure and for Rodgers, his time is now. Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott breaks down how Rodgers has taken his game to new levels.