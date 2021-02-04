WATCH: Amari Rodgers 2020 season highlights
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Feb 4, Thu 19:02

Check out video highlights of Clemson receiver Amari Rodger's 2020 regular season, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: Amari Rodgers became a starter at receiver for the Tigers this season and emerged as one of the ACC's best. He finished the season with 77 receptions for 1,020 yards and 7 touchdowns. Rodgers was a danger to opponents anywhere on the field and was a favorite target of quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Clemson offensive lineman enters transfer portal
Clemson offensive lineman enters transfer portal
Brett Favre on Deshaun Watson's trade request
Brett Favre on Deshaun Watson's trade request
Dabo Swinney announces staff changes for 2021
Dabo Swinney announces staff changes for 2021
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week