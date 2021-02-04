WATCH: Amari Rodgers 2020 season highlights

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out video highlights of Clemson receiver Amari Rodger's 2020 regular season, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network. Video Description: Amari Rodgers became a starter at receiver for the Tigers this season and emerged as one of the ACC's best. He finished the season with 77 receptions for 1,020 yards and 7 touchdowns. Rodgers was a danger to opponents anywhere on the field and was a favorite target of quarterback Trevor Lawrence.