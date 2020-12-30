WATCH: All-State Sugar Bowl Game Preview

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out this video of a game preview of Friday's All-State Sugar Bowl featuring No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Ohio State, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network. Video Description: Ohio State vs. Clemson: For the second consecutive year, and third time overall, Ohio State and Clemson will face off in the College Football Playoff semifinals. The Tigers will be looking to remain undefeated all-time against the Buckeyes. In 2019. Clemson had to come back and hold on late as they defeated Ohio State 29-23. This will also be a battle between Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields, two quarterbacks who are expected to be competing to be selected as the #1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Get ready for one of the most anticipated football games of the year with our game preview.