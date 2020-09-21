WATCH: Adam Humphries with impressive 18-yard touchdown catch vs. Jaguars
Monday, September 21, 2020
'WRU' continues to make plays in the NFL.

Tennessee Titans receiver Adam Humphries had an impressive game during Sunday's 33-30 win against Jacksonville as he caught five of his six targets for 48 yards including a 18-yard touchdown catch.

For the season through two games, the 27-year-old already has 11 catches for 95 yards and a touchdown.

During his NFL career, he has 267 catches for 2,798 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Check out his latest touchdown below:

