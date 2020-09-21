|
WATCH: Adam Humphries with impressive 18-yard touchdown catch vs. Jaguars
|Monday, September 21, 2020 9:28 AM- -
'WRU' continues to make plays in the NFL.
Tennessee Titans receiver Adam Humphries had an impressive game during Sunday's 33-30 win against Jacksonville as he caught five of his six targets for 48 yards including a 18-yard touchdown catch.
For the season through two games, the 27-year-old already has 11 catches for 95 yards and a touchdown.
During his NFL career, he has 267 catches for 2,798 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Check out his latest touchdown below:
.@RyanTannehill1 delivers a dime under pressure for his fourth TD pass of the day! #Titans— NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2020
??: #JAXvsTEN on CBS
pic.twitter.com/CKEbyXt2TJ
