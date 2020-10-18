WATCH: Adam Humphries scores on 22-yard touchdown reception

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

A 'WRU' member had a great day offensively.

Former Clemson receiver Adam Humphries had six receptions on six targets for 64 yards and a touchdown in the Titans' 42-36 overtime win over the Titans.

Humphries scored on a 22-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter to put his team up 21-7.

He missed last week because he was on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

For the season, he has 21 catches for 200 yards and two touchdowns.

Check it out below:

Adam Humphries plays like he sees the yellow first down line — Austin Stanley (@AustinStanley81) October 18, 2020