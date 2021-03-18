WATCH: Aamir Simms senior highlights
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Mar 18, Thu 13:40

Check out 2020-2021 season highlights of Clemson forward Aamir Simms, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: Clemson's Aamir Simms was the go-to guy for the Tigers. This season, the two-time All-ACC selection averaged 13.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, and shot a healthy 54.3% from the field.

Clemson takes on Rutgers in NCAA Tournament first round
WATCH: How will NFL handle allegations against Deshaun Watson
WATCH: Aamir Simms senior highlights
