WATCH: Aamir Simms and Brad Brownell on NCAA Tourney bubble, Rutgers
by - 2021 Mar 17, Wed 11:57
Clemson coach Brad Brownell is in his third NCAA tournament with the Tigers (ACC photo).
Clemson coach Brad Brownell is in his third NCAA tournament with the Tigers (ACC photo).

Clemson men's basketball arrived in Indianapolis for the NCAA Tournament on Monday and have begun their prep for the matchup with 10-seed Rutgers.

This year's tournament is all hosted in Indianapolis with the Tigers playing in Bankers Life Fieldhouse at 9:20 p.m. Friday on TBS.

Clemson coach Brad Brownell and All-ACC forward Aamir Simms talk the unique structure and environment for this year's tournament during a pandemic and the big game ahead:

