WATCH: Aamir Simms and Brad Brownell on NCAA Tourney bubble, Rutgers
|2021 Mar 17, Wed 11:57-
Clemson men's basketball arrived in Indianapolis for the NCAA Tournament on Monday and have begun their prep for the matchup with 10-seed Rutgers.
This year's tournament is all hosted in Indianapolis with the Tigers playing in Bankers Life Fieldhouse at 9:20 p.m. Friday on TBS. Clemson coach Brad Brownell and All-ACC forward Aamir Simms talk the unique structure and environment for this year's tournament during a pandemic and the big game ahead:
