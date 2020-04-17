WATCH: A.J. Terrell NFL Draft tape

Video Description: Clemson defensive back A.J. Terrell is one of the top cornerback prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft. At 6'1" and 195 lbs, Terrell has the size and length teams covet and his 4.42 speed allows him to run with anyone. The two-time All-ACC selection has 107 tackles, 20 pass breakups and 6 interceptions for his career.

Check out this more in-depth look at Terrell in pass coverage in 2019: