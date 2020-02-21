WATCH: A.J. Terrell 2019 season highlights

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out 2019 season highlights of Clemson cornerback A.J. Terrell, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network. Video Description: Clemson's A.J. Terrell was one of the catalysts in the defensive backfield for the Tigers. The two-time All-ACC selection is a tall, physical cornerback at 6'1" with the speed to be able to matchup with virtually any type of receiver. In 2019 he had 39 tackles, 7 pass breakups and 2 interceptions.