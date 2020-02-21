WATCH: A.J. Terrell 2019 season highlights
by - Assoc. Editor - Friday, February 21, 2020 11:18 AM

Check out 2019 season highlights of Clemson cornerback A.J. Terrell, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: Clemson's A.J. Terrell was one of the catalysts in the defensive backfield for the Tigers. The two-time All-ACC selection is a tall, physical cornerback at 6'1" with the speed to be able to matchup with virtually any type of receiver. In 2019 he had 39 tackles, 7 pass breakups and 2 interceptions.

Comment on this story
Print   
Tags: AJ Terrell
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Clemson LB Bryton Constantin to undergo knee surgery
Clemson LB Bryton Constantin to undergo knee surgery
Radakovich: Clemson-Georgia 2021 matchup unique, too good to pass up
Radakovich: Clemson-Georgia 2021 matchup unique, too good to pass up
WATCH: Tanner Muse 2019 season highlights
WATCH: Tanner Muse 2019 season highlights
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best of the Week