WATCH: ACC Championship Game Preview

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out the following preview video of the 2020 ACC Championship game featuring No. 3 Clemson vs. No. 2 Notre Dame, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network. Video Description: The No.3 Clemson Tigers will be looking for a historic sixth-straight ACC Conference Championship when they take on No.2 Notre Dame Saturday. The Tigers seek to avenge their prior loss to the Irish this season, a game that quarterback Trevor Lawrence and other key Tigers missed. A victory will also put them back in the College Football Playoffs where they will chase their 3rd National Championship in 5 seasons. ACC Digital Network Host Wes Bryant, and Matt Connolly from The State, break down what the Tigers need to do to hoist the trophy once again.