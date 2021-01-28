WATCH: 2021 ACC football games to watch

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out the following video of the games to watch in the 2021 ACC schedule, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network. Video Description: Not even a month after the 2020 football season ended, we are already looking forward to the 2021 season. With the schedule for the next season out, a number of games already stand out as games we are circling on the calendar. From Miami taking on Alabama in the first week of the season to UNC traveling to NC State in the final week, check out all the big games you just have to watch this Fall.