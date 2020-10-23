WATCH: 2020 ACCDN Mid-Season Awards
by - Assoc. Editor - Friday, October 23, 2020 4:45 PM

Clemson teammates Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne were listed as part of ACC Digital Network's Mid-season Awards for the 2020 season.

Video Description: The ACC has been interesting to say the least through the first half of the season. The Clemson Tigers have been dominant, the Miami Hurricanes have emerged and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish have looked like a contender. Who has been the very best at the midseason point? Who will end the season in Charlotte for the ACC Football Championship Game?

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Clemson athletics updates COVID-19 impact in program
Clemson athletics updates COVID-19 impact in program
WATCH: 2020 ACCDN Mid-Season Awards
WATCH: 2020 ACCDN Mid-Season Awards
WATCH: Wayne Gallman scores TD against Eagles
WATCH: Wayne Gallman scores TD against Eagles
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week