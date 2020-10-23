WATCH: 2020 ACCDN Mid-Season Awards

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson teammates Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne were listed as part of ACC Digital Network's Mid-season Awards for the 2020 season.

Video Description: The ACC has been interesting to say the least through the first half of the season. The Clemson Tigers have been dominant, the Miami Hurricanes have emerged and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish have looked like a contender. Who has been the very best at the midseason point? Who will end the season in Charlotte for the ACC Football Championship Game?