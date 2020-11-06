|
WATCH: 10 best players involving Clemson-Notre Dame matchup
|Friday, November 6, 2020 9:04 AM- -
Check out the following video of the top 10 players in the upcoming matchup of No. 1 Clemson against No. 4 Notre Dame on Saturday night.
Video Description: No.1 Clemson versus No.4 Notre Dame is sure to be a showdown for the ages. Each side boasts NFL-level talent at every position. Clemson running back Travis Etienne, defensive lineman Bryan Bresee and quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei are just a few of the Tigers' elite talents. Fighting Irish offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg, running back Kyren Williams and quarterback Ian Book headline Notre Dame's best.
