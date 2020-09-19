WATCH: James Skalski scores his first career touchdown

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

No. 1 Clemson is steamrolling over The Citadel on Saturday afternoon.

With under 2 minutes to go in the first quarter, freshman defensive lineman Myles Murphy stripped the Citadel running back and linebacker James Skalksi rumbled his way to the endzone with the scoop and score for his first career touchdown to put the Tigers up 27-0.

A few photos of Skalski's TD play:

