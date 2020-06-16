|
WATCH: Justyn Ross doing rehab work in pool
|Tuesday, June 16, 2020 4:28 PM- -
Clemson receiver
Justyn Ross is already rehabbing from his surgery on June 5 for a congenital fusion in his neck and spine.
Ross is expected to miss this upcoming season but showed off a short clip of him doing some aquatic therapy at Clemson.
"Ain’t nothing in my life ever been easy .. this here ain’t nothing but a small bump on the road that’s gone make the story better .. I appreciate all the prayers and support .. im gone shock the world," Ross said on Twitter before his surgery.
#Free8?? pic.twitter.com/mvVM9prqvS— Justyn Ross (@_jross8) June 16, 2020
Ross has 112 catches for 1,865 yards and 17 touchdowns over two seasons at Clemson.
