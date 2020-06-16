WATCH­: Justyn Ross doing rehab work in pool
by - Assoc. Editor - Tuesday, June 16, 2020 4:28 PM
WATCH­: Justyn Ross doing rehab work in pool

Clemson receiver Justyn Ross is already rehabbing from his surgery on June 5 for a congenital fusion in his neck and spine.

Ross is expected to miss this upcoming season but showed off a short clip of him doing some aquatic therapy at Clemson.

"Ain’t nothing in my life ever been easy .. this here ain’t nothing but a small bump on the road that’s gone make the story better .. I appreciate all the prayers and support .. im gone shock the world," Ross said on Twitter before his surgery.

Ross has 112 catches for 1,865 yards and 17 touchdowns over two seasons at Clemson.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Tiger Town Tavern closes because of coronavirus
Tiger Town Tavern closes because of coronavirus
Two Tigers make College Football HOF ballot
Two Tigers make College Football HOF ballot
LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #76 'Godfrey Hall in 1898'
LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #76 'Godfrey Hall in 1898'
Post your comments!
Read all 3 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best Clemson News of the Week