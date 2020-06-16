WATCH­: Justyn Ross doing rehab work in pool

Ross is expected to miss this upcoming season but showed off a short clip of him doing some aquatic therapy at Clemson.

"Ain’t nothing in my life ever been easy .. this here ain’t nothing but a small bump on the road that’s gone make the story better .. I appreciate all the prayers and support .. im gone shock the world," Ross said on Twitter before his surgery.

Ross has 112 catches for 1,865 yards and 17 touchdowns over two seasons at Clemson.