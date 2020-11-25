Vegas odds released for potential CFB playoff matchups
by - Assoc. Editor - Wednesday, November 25, 2020 3:31 PM
Clemson could play Notre Dame one or two more times in 2020
The first College Football Playoff rankings of 2020 were released on Tuesday night with a top-four of Alabama, followed by Notre Dame, Clemson, and Ohio State.

College Football fans have debated on who would be triumph in hypothetical matchups of the four elite teams.

Well, to help you out, Vegas odds have been released on the playoff games that could be played down the line.

College Football Playoff Spreads: (courtesy BetOnline)

Alabama (-4) vs. Ohio State

Alabama (-6.5) vs. Clemson

Alabama (-10) vs. Notre Dame

Notre Dame vs. Clemson (-5.5)

Notre Dame vs. Ohio State (-6)

Clemson (pk) vs. Ohio State (pk)

