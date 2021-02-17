Vegas odds on Deshaun Watson's next NFL team
2021 Feb 17
Watson is an elite quarterback (Thomas Shea - USA Today Sports)

Three-time Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson has officially asked for a trade after reports that he is unhappy with the Houston Texans organization.

This is not breaking news unless you have been living under a rock the last few months.

The Texans have said publicly that they will not trade Watson, but we will see how that goes after many months of gridlock between the two parties.

"Deshaun (Watson) is our quarterback, he is a Texan, and we expect him to remain a Texan," Texans chairman Cal McNair said last week.

Vegas released odds of Watson's next team with him staying put with the Texans as the top odds at +200.

Next up is the Broncos (+300), followed by the Panthers (+350), Dolphins (+350), 49ers (+450), Jets (+550), Bears (+1500), Patriots (+1500), and Football team (+1700).

The Panthers have made a big jump in the odds recently as rumors circulate that they would certainly push hard for a trade if Watson eventually becomes available.

