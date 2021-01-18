Vegas odds on Deshaun Watson's next NFL team
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has not officially asked for a trade amid reports that he is very unhappy with his organization.

However, that has not stopped teams from calling about the franchise quarterback to see if he is available for next season and beyond.

The trade rumors have been so regular that Vegas released odds of Watson's next team.

The frontrunner is the Jets, followed by the Dolphins, Bears, and then the Broncos.

Check out the full list of odds below:

New York Jets 2/1

Miami Dolphins 3/1

Chicago Bears 4/1

Denver Broncos 5/1

Indianapolis Colts 8/1

New England Patriots 8/1

Philadelphia Eagles 10/1

Carolina Panthers 12/1

Washington Football Team 12/1

Detroit Lions 12/1

Las Vegas Raiders 12/1

New Orleans Saints 15/1

Jacksonville Jaguars 15/1

San Francisco 49ers 20/1

Dallas Cowboys 20/1

Los Angeles Rams 30/1

Minnesota Vikings 30/1

Pittsburgh Steelers 30/1

Atlanta Falcons 30/1

New York Giants 30/1

Tennessee Titans 40/1

Cleveland Browns 40/1

Los Angeles Chargers 50/1

Cincinnati Bengals 50/1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 50/1

Arizona Cardinals 70/1

Baltimore Ravens 70/1

Buffalo Bills 100/1

Seattle Seahawks 100/1

Green Bay Packers 200/1

Kansas City Chiefs 300/1

