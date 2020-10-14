Vegas odds on Dabo Swinney, Tony Elliott as NFL coaches

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The sports world is full of different and crazy bets for fans to wager their hard-earned money.

Two of the latest NFL bets is who will be the next head coach of the Atlanta Falcons and Houston Texans since they have vacancies to fill.

On Wednesday, the odds were released as Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney had the sixth highest odds to be the next coach of the Falcons at 8/1 odds while Clemson assistant coach Tony Elliott was also listed at 16/1 odds.

Regarding the Texans' job, Swinney was a frontrunner with the second-highest odds at 5/1 odds behind only Eric Bieniemy.

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has reportedly been very high on the idea of Bieniemy as his next coach in Houston.

Obviously, I don't believe that Swinney would jump to the NFL as he is having a historical run currently at Clemson.

This is newsworthy to share because it shows how respected both Swinney and Elliott throughout the sports world.

Next Atlanta Falcons Full Time Head Coach

Lincoln Riley 3/1

Eric Bieniemy 4/1

Josh McDaniels 11/2

Byron Leftwich 7/1

Jim Harbaugh 15/2

Dabo Swinney 8/1

Brian Daboll 9/1

Raheem Morris 10/1

Greg Roman 12/1

Matt Eberflus 12/1

Arthur Smith 16/1

Dennis Allen 16/1

Tony Elliott 16/1

Nick Saban 25/1

Next Houston Texans Full Time Head Coach

Eric Bieniemy 1/1

Dabo Swinney 5/1

Josh McDaniels 6/1

Greg Roman 9/1

Lincoln Riley 10/1

Brian Daboll 12/1

Byron Leftwich 12/1

Matt Eberflus 14/1

Robert Saleh 14/1

Romeo Crennel 14/1

Jim Harbaugh 16/1

Don Martindale 20/1

Mike Gundy 20/1