Vegas odds on Clemson-The Citadel

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

No. 1 Clemson (1-0) will face off against The Citadel (0-1) inside Memorial Stadium on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET (ACCN).

According to Vegas, the Tigers are a massive 44.5 point home favorites against the Bulldogs.

The Citadel lost to South Florida 27-6 last weekend giving former Clemson coach Jeff Scott his first head coaching win.

One of the main problems in the loss was (-3) in the turnover margin for the Bulldogs.

Clemson rolled past Wake Forest 37-13 last Saturday with an impressive performance by Trevor Lawrence who completed 22 out of 28 passes for 351 yards and three total touchdowns.

Travis Etienne added his 18th 100-yard game for the Tigers in the win.