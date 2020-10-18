Vegas odds on Clemson-Syracuse

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

No. 1 Clemson has opened up as a massive 37.5 point home favorite against Syracuse on Saturday (12 p.m.).

The two ACC teams appear headed in different directions as the Orange lost to Liberty 38-21 on Saturday while the Tigers destroyed Georgia Tech 73-7.

Statistically, Syracuse is averaging 19.25 points per game compared to Clemson's 42.25 this season.

Last season, Clemson easily beat Syracuse 41-6 behind an impressive performance by Trevor Lawrence who completed 22-for-39 passes for 395 yards and three touchdowns.