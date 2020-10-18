Vegas odds on Clemson-Syracuse
by - Assoc. Editor - Sunday, October 18, 2020 1:18 PM
Lawrence and Etienne are Heisman frontrunners
Lawrence and Etienne are Heisman frontrunners

No. 1 Clemson has opened up as a massive 37.5 point home favorite against Syracuse on Saturday (12 p.m.).

The two ACC teams appear headed in different directions as the Orange lost to Liberty 38-21 on Saturday while the Tigers destroyed Georgia Tech 73-7.

Statistically, Syracuse is averaging 19.25 points per game compared to Clemson's 42.25 this season.

Last season, Clemson easily beat Syracuse 41-6 behind an impressive performance by Trevor Lawrence who completed 22-for-39 passes for 395 yards and three touchdowns.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Syracuse's top WR flips off television camera, status unknown for Clemson game
Syracuse's top WR flips off television camera, status unknown for Clemson game
Kirk Herbstreit releases his top six rankings, Clemson ranked No. 1
Kirk Herbstreit releases his top six rankings, Clemson ranked No. 1
Clemson backup QB breaks bone in hand
Clemson backup QB breaks bone in hand
Post your comments!
Read all 3 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week